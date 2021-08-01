Man Arrested For Beating Okada Rider To Death In Ogun (Photo)

40 year old Michael Salako has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly beating a motorcyclist popularly known as Okada driver to death at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command says the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Dpo Lafenwa divisional headquarters, at about 12 noon, that an Okada rider had been beaten to death at Sanni street, Lafenwa Abeokuta.

“Upon the distress call, the Dpo CSP Samuel Aladegoroye, mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have known the deceased in their community informed the police that he asked the deceased to take him somewhere with his motorcycle the previous day and the deceased refused.

He stated further that when he saw him on that fateful day, he was trying to question him for his reasons for refusing to take him out the previous day and that led to fight between them. While the fighting was going on, the deceased collapsed and gave up the ghost. ” the statement read

Abimbola said the corpse of the victim simply identified as Abudu has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy.

He added that the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/man-arrested-for-allegedly-beating-okada-rider-to-death-in-ogun.html