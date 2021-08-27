Man Arrested For Obtaining N38 Million From Yahoo Boys To Stop EFCC Arrest

EFCC Arrests Man for Allegedly Obtaining N38m from Internet Fraud Suspects

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Command, have arrested one Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde for allegedly obtaining over N38,000,000.00( Thirty-eight Million Naira) from suspected internet fraudsters in order to prevent their arrest by the Commission.

The defendant allegedly impersonated officers of the Commission and obtained the sum of money by false pretence from the suspected cybercriminals.

Upon his arrest, a four-bedroom uncompleted apartment located at Ikola Road, Alagbado, Lagos, which was developed with the proceeds of the perpetrated fraud, was recovered from him.

