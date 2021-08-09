Man Finds Drugs In Food Packages Given To Him To Deliver In Dubai (Pics, Video)

Man thank his God as all the packages sealed as a food stuff giving to him to delivered to someone turn out to be drugs. A man who speak in igbo languaged and from Oba in Anambra show how all the drugs were sealed in food ingredients packages.

He said that someone of whom he didn’t mention his name gave it his brother to hand to him after noticing he is about traveling to Dubai. Getting to their House his brother requested that they should at least try open one package after someone among them saw a small gel container that he claim that is used to filter weeds, but to greatest surprise every singled packages turn out to be drug of different kinds. He also said that Oba his home town would have being the talk of the Town if this was not uncovered and he get arrested in Dubai more especially because of Obi Cubana recent Mothers Burial.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf6J58sLNts

