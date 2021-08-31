Man Gifts His 37-Year-Old NYSC Shirt To His Daughter Going For Service (Photos)

A lecturer with the Federal University, Ndufu-alike, Dr. Joseph Chukwu gifted his 37-year-old NYSC shirt to his daughter who is about to go for the NYSC exercise, IgbereTV reports.

Dr. Joseph Chukwu shared photos of the moment he gave the shirt to his daughter. He wrote;

“37 years ago, 12th batch, 1984/85, I was issued this NYSC ceremonial dress during my youth service.

Today, I am passing down this 37-year old shirt to my daughter to augument with her kits as she proceeds for her youth service shortly.

Where did you keep any of your kits?

Don’t I deserve an award from NYSC?”



https://www.facebook.com/1133912585/posts/10226354423983652/?app=fbl

