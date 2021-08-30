Man In Police Net For Raping A Woman In Ogun (Photo)

A 33 years old man, Imoleayo Adekoya has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a 27 year old lady (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on Saturday 28th of August 2021, following a report lodged at Sakora divisional headquarters in Shagamu, by the victim, who complained that while she was coming from Ipoji area, she was accosted by the suspect who accused her of not greeting him.

”The victim told the police that she apologized to him not to be annoyed, that it was because she didn’t know him. But surprisingly, the man pounced on her and started beating her and dragged her to the back of his house where he forcefully tore her clothes and had sex with her despite her shouting and struggling.” DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command said

Oyeyemi told newsmen that upon the report, the Dpo Sakora division CSP Rowland Dahunsi, quickly detailed his detectives to follow the victim who was accompanied to the station by her father, to the scene where the suspect who was identified by the victim was promptly arrested with the assistance of the people around.

”On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment and medical report.”he added

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/man-in-police-net-for-allegedly-raping-woman-in-ogun-photo.html

