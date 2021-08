A Nigerian Man, Demola Of Lagos has shared his accident story. Sharing pictures from the scene of the accident, he wrote:

“Thank you all for the messages. ��❤️

Some dude dodging a pothole, swerved into me and on impact, I lost control of the wheel and off we went, tumbling down a slope. Dude stopped briefly, checked on us from a distance and then zoomed off.

All four of us are good. Thanks guys!.”