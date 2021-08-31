Man Kills Another For Taking Position He Was Sacked From (Photo)

A 40-year-old man in Adamawa State, Iliyasu Suleiman, has killed another for taking over a position he was sacked from.

Iliyasu had been sacked from where he was working as a security guard on suspicion that he was stealing company properties, and the deceased was employed into the vacant position.

Iliyasu, who is of Ngurore ward in Yola South Local Government Area and is currently under investigation at the Adamawa State Police Command in Yola, has confessed to beating the new security guard to death, according to a local news publication on Monday evening.

Iliyasu reportedly hit the security guard until he died in a service provider’s company at Kwanan Waya in Yola South LGA.

The suspect is quoted to have said that he was employed by the company in 2020 and was sacked in July 2021 due to cases of theft.

He confessed that he stole the company's iron rods and sold them to a scavenger at N5000, following which the company reported him to the police who investigated the matter and recovered the iron rods.

He said although the management of the company threatened to sack him, he was allowed to stay on after he pleaded, and he worked in the company for one year.

He added however that sometime later, some other people were stealing things from the company and the management, insisting that he must be responsible, finally disengaged him in July 2021.

The company employed another man to serve as security guard, and not long after, he (Iliyasu), armed with a stick, went to the company in the night and hit the new security guard as he slept.

He was later trailed by the police who arrested him over the act

Commenting on the matter, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed that the suspect is currently being questioned by operatives of the command.



