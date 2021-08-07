Man To Die By Hanging For Killing His Wife In Jigawa

A Jigawa State High Court sitting in Gumel on Thursday sentenced a 40-year-old man Rabi’u Mamman to death by hanging for killing his wife.

Presiding Judge, Justice Abubakar Sambo Muhammad said the convict was sentenced to death by hanging after founding him guilty of the offence.

Mamman of Medinlaban village in Gagarawa local Government had in 2016 followed his wife identified as Lamira into the bush, beat her with stick to death over a misunderstanding.

Justice Abubakar said the prosecution counsel proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and found the accused guilty of the offence which is contrary to section 221(B) of the penal code.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Abubakar said the accused was found guilty of the offence which is punishable with death.

“Five witnesses presented before the court proved beyond reasonable doubt that Rabi’u Mamman had committed the offence” he said.

Justice Abubakar, therefore, sentenced him to death by hanging to served as deterrent to others of like mind.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/08/06/man-to-die-by-hanging-for-killing-wife-in-jigawa/

