Manchester City Suspends Benjamin Mendy Amid Rape And Sexual Assault Charges

Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by Manchester City after being charged by the police with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Cheshire Police released a statement which read: “The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

“Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

“Mendy, of Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August.

“Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings.”

A statement from the club said: “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

https://theathletic.com/news/benjamin-mendy-suspended-by-manchester-city-after-being-charged-by-the-police/o0htLpHqlMqu

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...