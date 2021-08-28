Manchester City Vs Arsenal 5 – 0 – (Live)

One good thing, by the time this game is played, Mancity and Arsenal have both lost at least a game.

Manchester City played against Arsenal in 2 matches this season. Currently, Manchester City rank 9th, while Arsenal hold 19th position.

The professor meets the protege at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, as Manchester City take on Arsenal in gameweek three of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Both sides recorded crushing victories in their most recent encounters, with City easing to a 5-0 success over Norwich City while the Gunners thrashed West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the EFL Cup.

However, if last week’s performance against Norwich was anything to go by, City seldom need more attacking options in their ranks, as goals from Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte and an own goal from Tim Krul propelled them to a straightforward 5-0 win over Norwich last time out.

Having recovered from their Community Shield defeat to Leicester City and opening-day loss to Tottenham Hotspur, the reigning champions recorded their second consecutive 5-0 Premier League win on home soil following last year’s final-day drubbing of Everton, but Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea remain above Guardiola’s men for the time being.

Furthermore, this weekend’s hosts have only failed to score in one of their last 35 Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium – an astonishing streak which is unlikely to end no matter who leads the line out of Kane, Ronaldo or Gabriel Jesus.

Of course, a crushing win over Arsenal would allow the Citizens to temporarily reclaim their rightful place at the top of the standings, and given their opponents’ recent performances, Arteta is a long way off emulating his former teacher Guardiola

