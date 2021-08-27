Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy To Spend Two Weeks In Prison

The footballer appeared in court on Friday on four rape charges and one sexual assault charge

Manchester City footballer, Benjamin Mendy, has been remanded in custody for two weeks after appearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old was charged with the offences on Thursday and held in custody ahead of Friday’s appearance in court.

Lawyers for the player applied for him to be released on bail, but magistrates remanded him in custody, ahead of a Crown Court appearance on September 10.

The French born player appeared in the dock dressed in black jogging bottoms and a red hoodie.

He stood as the charges were read out and relayed to him by an interpreter who was in court.

Details of the charges Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy faces were released ahead of his appearance at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mendy is charged with three counts of rape in October 2020 at his home address in Prestbury, Cheshire.

He is also charged with the sexual assault of a woman, also at his home address in early January this year.

He is further charged with the rape of a woman in August this year, also at his home address.

Mendy is also charged with breaking his bail conditions in August, according to the court listing, which said that after being released on July 26 this year he broke a condition by having more than four people present at his home address.

The charges relate to three different complainants.



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/08/27/manchester-citys-benjamin-mendy-spend-two-weeks-prison/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...