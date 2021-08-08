Manchester United Player, Jesse Lingard Tests Positive For COVID-19

Manchester United player, Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to miss the start of the new season after testing positive for Covid-19, Newspremises reports.

The England international, 28, had featured in all three of Manchester United’s pre-season friendly fixtures but is not available for the final test against Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

United confirmed his absence in a statement on their club website ahead of kick-off although there is no time frame given over his possible return.

“Unfortunately, Jesse Lingard is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19,” the statement read. “He is isolating in line with Government and Premier League Guidelines.”

Lingard joins goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is still recovering from Covid-19 after he had tested positive weeks back.



