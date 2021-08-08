MAPOLY Retirees Threaten To Sue Ogun Government Over Discrepancies In Pensions

Retirees of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State have threatened to take the state government to court over alleged discrepancies in the payment of their pensions and gratuities.

The retirees said their pensions and gratuities were paid on the old Salary Structures of 2007 whereas they retired in 2010/2011.

The action of the government, the retirees said in a statement by their Chairman, Prince Taiwo Otunba, and Secretary, Adeleke Duro Sotunde, was against the law on pension and gratuities.

They said the resolve to go to court over the matter followed the refusal of the state government to see reason and correct what they described as injustice meted out to them.

The retirees stressed the need for an urgent action to correct the injustice because “as retirees, time is undoubtedly not much in our favour.

“As the situation remains unresolved in spite of all our efforts, we may be constrained to approach the Industrial Court for resolution.”

Citing relevant laws backing their demand, the retirees stated: “We refer to the Pensions Act, Chapter 346 of April 1, 1974: Chapter 346 Pensions Act 1979 No. 103.

“An act to consolidate all enactments dealing with Pensions, War Pensions, Disability Benefits and Gratuities for civilian employees in the public service of the Federation.

“Computation of Pension and Gratuity.

“Subject to this Act any Pensions or Gratuity granted hereunder to any person on his retirement from the public service of the Federation shall be computed on the final pay of the person entitled thereto and in accordance with the provisions of the First Schedule to this Act.”

