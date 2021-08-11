‘Marriage Phobia Is Killing Me! Help’

Hi folks, I’m Sure we’re doing good in our respective places.?

Quick one pls, I really need the help or rather a piece of advice from whosoever has been in this shoe before…; Because it’s really affecting my marital life negatively and that’s why I’m here if I could get a cool counsel on this platform bikoo; as we all know that a problem shared is half solved… The question is “How May/Can I get rid of Marriage Phobia…?

I’m above 30 and I’m really scared of MARRIAGE… A candid advice from you guys will go along way… Hence, if you have had the experience before, kindly share with me how you go about it and overcame it….

Thanks#

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

