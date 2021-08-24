Martin Mabutho: Multichoice Nigeria’s Chief Customer Officer Dies At 47 (Photos)

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the passing of Martin Mabutho, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. Martin Mabutho died at the age of 47 in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Cape Town after a brief illness.

“Martin was not just a colleague but a very close friend and most trusted adviser. He was well-loved by everyone for his energy and hard work, his warmth, good humour and the creativity and positive attitude he always brought to the team. He will be greatly missed,” said John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Mabutho joined MultiChoice Botswana as a Customer Service Supervisor in 1999, and later became a Brand Manager at MNet in 2003.

He led the Marketing and Sales effort for DStv Mobile in Sub-Saharan Africa before his appointment as MultiChoice Nigeria’s General Manager, Sales and Marketing in 2013.

In 2018 he was appointed Chief Customer Officer, responsible for driving the MultiChoice Nigeria customer group strategy covering customer value management, sales, marketing, customer experience and care.

Mabutho – the sales, marketing, and communication guru -brought refreshing touch to the office that keeps positioning DStv as a strong contender among conglomerates competing for customers’ hearts and wallets across the continent.

The late Mabutho led a team of committed professionals, who keyed perfectly into the vision to make the brand one of the best globally while he was alive.

Mabutho, aside from the passion for his work and MultiChoice, has an unbridled love for sports and entertainment.

Mabutho demonstrated a long history of working in the broadcast media industry.

He was also skilled in Digital Strategy, Marketing Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Value Management, Media Relations and Corporate Communications.

He is survived by aged parents, his wife Thato and their four children.



SOURCE

Seyi Shay, Ebuka mourn

They say ‘the good die young/early/too soon’ I’m actually starting to believe this! Can someone please explain this paradox… � Lost too many good ones too soon this year already. My heart can’t take it anymore ! RIP Martin @MNet . U changed my life twice. We will miss u �

RIP BOSS #MARTIN



Seyi Shay

Terrible terrible day. Life really sucks man! Rest in peace Martin Mabutho. Top top guy �



Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...