Masquerades Enforce Sit-At-Home Order In Nsukka Despite Suspension (Photo)

Masquerades surface in Nsukka to enforce sit-at-home order despite suspension

Despite the suspension of the sit-at-home order every Monday in the South East, residents are afraid to leave their homes.

Today, August 30, many streets in major areas in the South East remain deserted.

Also, there have been reports of masquerades parading the streets to deter people from going about their businesses.

They have reportedly threatened that anyone caught going out will be flogged.

Masquerades surface in Nsukka to enforce sit-at-home order despite suspension

The sit-at-home order was declared to protest the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. It was later suspended but residents say this is only in words as people fear they will be attacked if they open their shops or offices.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/masquerades-surface-in-nsukka-to-enforce-sit-at-home-order-despite-suspension.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...