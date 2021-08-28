Mbappe To Take Zidane’s Iconic Shirt Number At Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reserved Zinedine Zidane’s iconic No 5 shirt for Kylian Mbappe, according to AS.

The LaLiga giants are confident of signing the player from Paris Saint-Germain, despite a second bid of €180million being knocked back by the Ligue 1 club.

Mbappe currently wears no 7 for PSG and no 10 for France.

But Real have reserved their no 5 shirt for him, as Eden Hazard wears no 7 and Luka Modric has taken the no 10 shirt. .

Mbappe has always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and previously named Zidane as his childhood idol.

Therefore, the opportunity to wear the club’s iconic No 5 will appeal to the French international.

As it stands, the No 5 shirt currently belongs to Jesus Vallejo. But the club will pass it on to Mbappe, as Vallejo is unlikely to be a regular first-team starter this campaign.



