Meet Kennedy Boboye, The Coach Behind Akwa United NPFL Title Victory (Photos)

History was made today in Uyo as Akwa united football club won the Nigeria professional football league for the first time, and thereby joining the elite class of clubs who have won the league like Enyimba, Kano pillars, Rangers etc

However one man who was the brain behind all this success is the head coach of the team, Coach Kennedy Boboye.

Kennedy Boboye is relatively new in the coaching business in Nigerian football but is already taking over with two league title now first with Plateau united and now with Akwa united.

He is certainly among the new bread of coaches and manager in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL),

He has managed Sunshine Queen FC, Sunshine Stars FC, Abia Warriors, Plateau United, Remo Stars FC and now with Akwa United FC. In other words he has managed clubs in the west,north, South and the east of Nigeria in his Short time.

Many will not know that the lanky manager was once a footballer who player for Nigerian clubs, National team and European club.

Boboye born in Jan 1, 1974 his career as a professional footballer started with Sharks FC of Port-Harcourt in 1990 before joining Udoji United in 1993.

Kennedy Boboye’s NPFL Profile

Sunshine Stars

Kennedy Boboye commenced his sojourn in Nigeria’s Premier League in 2015 after his appointment to man the reins at Sunshine Stars.

However he announced his decision to resign as coach of the Nigeria premier league side despite helping them record over 30 wins, six draws and just 14 defeats.

After a brief stay with Abia warriors Kennedy Boboye was in appointed as plateau united coach on November 3, 2016 as replacement for Zachary Baraje who had resigned after a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Nigeria Professional Football League the previous season.

Boboye went on to win the league with plateau united in his first year at the club.

From plateau he joined Remo On January 18, 2019, succeeding Fatai Osho as new head coach.

However, the team got relegated to the country’s second division – the Nigeria National League (NNL) and without hesitation, Boboye jumped ship at the end of the season.

Therefore come this 2019/2020 NPFL season, Kennedy Boboye took over as Akwa united coach. And today he has won the league again in his first season with Akwa united.

It is also worthy of mentioned that Kennedy Boboye is no new comer to the footballing world. In fact he should have been in the class of Kanu Nwankwo, Okocha and other as he was part of the dream team to Atlanta 1996 from the beginning until a car accident injuries that prevented the then super striker from reaching his peak as a player

However today what he could not achieve as a player he has achieved as a coach. So let’s celebrate the making of the next great Nigerian coach Kennedy Boboye.

Source: Robosky02