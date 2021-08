Biggie introduced a twist into the BBNaija 2021 show. He evicted 3 contestants and introduced 4 new housemates:

1 Meet Michael! The latest #BBNaijaShineYourEye housemate!

2 KAYVEE: Meet KAYVEE! The second new hm for tonight! A self acclaimed bad boy who promises to shake things up in the house!

3 JMK: Meet JMK! A life of the party typa lawyer, and third new Housemate for the night!

4 Queen: Another brand-new Housemate has walked into the House. Her name is Queen.

