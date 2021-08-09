Meet New BBNaija Housemate, Jumoke Adoyin, Daughter Of Kwara Ex-Commissioner (Pics)

Yesterday, Biggie introduced 4 new housemates after evicting 3 old housemates. One of the housemates introduced is the daughter of a politician in the country just like Jackie B.

If you still think #bbnaija is for the poor and average, God will deliver you from your thoughts.

Meet one of the newly introduced housemate in this year bbnaija, Zainab Jumoke Adedoyin.

She is from Ijomu-Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State.

She is a law graduate from Afe Babalola University and she is the daughter of the Ex- Commissioner of Information in Kwara, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin.

Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin is married to Basirat Tunrayo Adebayo and he is blessed with 4 kids ( 2 girls, 2 boys).

Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin is currently the Secretary of the International Press Institute (IPI).

He was also an Assistant Editor for the Guardian on Sunday.

Source: https://ogunnewshub.com/bbnaija-meet-jumoke-adoyin-of-daughter-ex-commissioner-of-information-in-kwara/

