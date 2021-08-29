Mercy Johnson Surprise Birthday Photos

Mercy Johnson Okojie is a name that rings bell in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Her instagram page is also loaded with so much beautiful photos and videos of her work as an actress, beauty ambassador, wife and mother to beautiful children. GISTMASTER gathered Mercy is one the A list actresses in Nigeria that remained relevant till now.

Mercy Johnson Okojie birthday photo.

Mercy Johnson got what she least bargained when her husband and few invited friends held a surprise birthday for her in Lagos. She broke out in tears immediately she stepped into the venue of the surprise party. She was obviously embarrass by the outpouring of love by her husband, Prince Okojie that she couldn’t held back tears.

Mercy Johnson Birthday.

According to Mercy Johnson Biography, she was born 1984 in Badagry,Lagos state. That means she is 36 years old now. Some of her notable movies include Baby Oku,30 Days in Atlanta and so on. Name of her father is Daniel Johnson and her mother is Elizabeth. She is a native of Kogi state.

By the way Mercy does not have a twin. It was mere speculation. There was a time some were spreading the rumour but she later countered it.

Mercy Johnson has 4 children. Her networth is no doubt in millions of Naira.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...