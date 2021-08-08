Messi’s Exit: Who Can Barcelona Rely On Next?

World best footballer of the year Lionel Messi would be heading for Paris Saint-Germain, despite the Argentina Capitan willingness to continue playing for Barcelona the club he joined as a kid, new financial rules from the LaLiga authorities would make that impossible.

The Catalan giants as Barcelona are fondly called is a club that have always relied on extra special talents to achieve all the laurels the club can boast of.

Spanning from players like Rivaldo, César, Pep Guardiola, Carles Puyol, Andrés Iniesta, Johan Cruyff, Deco, Xavi Hernndez to former African footballer of the year Samuel Etoo, Brazilian trickster Ronaldinho Gaúcho who handed over the number 10 jersey to Lionel Messi in the 2007 season.