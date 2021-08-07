Military Neutralises 78 Bandits, Arrest Logistics Runner At Kwiambana Forest

By Olayemi Esan

The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji of the Nigerian Air Force in a 3-day intensive military operation has launched air offensive against bandits in North West Nigeria.

NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Gabkwet revealed that in NAF’s resolve to rid the region of banditry, the air component focused on locations with high concentration of bandits such as South of Dansadau town and North of Kwiambana Forest Reserves in Zamfara State.

He specifically said that on 2 August 2021, the Nigerian Air Force surveillance platforms overhead these locations locked on armed bandits on bikes moving into Kwiambana Forest Reserves.

Gabkwet explained that diligent tracking of the bandits’ movement led the platforms to unearth extensive and well-concealed terrorists’ camps with numerous huts.

“Accordingly, using a mix of NAF Alpha Jet, MI 171 and Agusta 109 strike helicopters, bombardment of the camps commenced on the evening of 2 August 2021 in liaison with ground troops forming forces around the targeted areas of the forest.

“Through these coordinated attacks, over 78 bandits were neutralized, and their camps destroyed.

He noted that, Informants and locals in the general vicinity also confirmed an exodus of surviving bandits from the forest.

Further ISR by the air component confirmed a total abandonment of the camp by the surviving bandits.

In the meantime, the NAF 404 Force Protection Group stationed in Kaduna, on Wednesday, arrested a 48-year-old bandits’ logistics runner named, Aminu Saminu, around the Kaduna International Airport.

Gabkwet said, during interrogation, the culprit revealed that he usually disguises as a charcoal businessman to purchase food and other items for bandits at Bamba Village in Igabi Local Government Area (West of Kaduna International Airport).

“Useful information by the runner was availed to the Air Component that has engineered focus around the Kaduna International Airport environment and other areas with high bandits’ concentration”, he said. https://www.spyetv.com.ng/2021/08/military-air-component-neutralises-78.html?m=1

