Mo Abudu, Omotola, Banky W, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka, Adetiba At Red CEO’s Wedding

Mo Abudu, Omotola, Banky W, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka, Kemi Adetiba, Waje, Nkiru Anumudu, other friends bring colour to Adebola William’s wedding

It was a star studded party as the Nigerian media entertainment industry came in droves to celebrate the union on of the CEO of RED | For Africa, Adebola Wiliams and his stunning bride, Kehinde (nee Daniel).

Graced by esteemed personalities like Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale, Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bovi, Banky W, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kemi Adetiba, Timi Dakolo, MI, Omawumi, Waje, Lala Akindoju, Collete Otusheso, Latasha Ngwube, Waje, Chioma ‘Chi Gul’ Omeruah, Nkiru Anumudu, Kaffy, Alex Ekubo, Bolanle Olukanni amongst others, this epic love story is one for the history books as it brought glitz and grandeur that would keep Nigerians talking for a long time.

From a jaw dropping music performances to a heartwarming goodwill address delivered by former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, wedding guests were treated to a night to remember.

See below pictures and highlights from the event:

