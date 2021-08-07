Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife, Universal Pictures Secured Rights For Movie On Hushpuppi

Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife TV, Universal Pictures, and Will Packer Productions have received the adaptation rights for a movie on Ramon Abass, also known as Ray Hushpuppi.

The production houses have decided to do a movie on the International fraudster, based on a Bloomberg story, “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master.”

According to The Hollywood Reporters, an untitled action thriller movie project has been set up at Universal Pictures, following the collection of the adaptation rights for the movie.

The movie will be based on a Bloomberg story by Evan Ratiff which detailed how Hushpuppi carried out an internet scam and how he was caught by International police.

When the project is ready, Mo Abudu will produce for EbonyLife Studios while Will Packer Productions and Abudu will produce for EbonyLife Studios.

Will Packer Productions is known for producing popular movies like Girls Trip and Night School.

“Ten months ago Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective. Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga,” Will Packer said in a statement.

“We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi, and WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal,” Abudu added in her own statement.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.herald.ng/mo-abudus-ebonylife-tv-universal-pictures-to-co-produce-movie-on-hushpuppi/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

