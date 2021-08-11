Mohammed Fawehinmi, Gani Fawehinmi’s Son Is Dead

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Mohammed Fawehinmi, Son of late legal Luminary, Gani Fawehinmi is dead.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that Mohammed died in an undisclosed hospital after a brief illness on Wednesday. Confirming his death, Nigeria’s minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo wrote;

“My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken.”

“I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it. Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him.”



