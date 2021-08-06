More Boko Haram Members, Wives Surrender To Nigerian Military

Connect on Linked in

More Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) members have reportedly surrendered to the Nigerian military, Newspremises has learnt.

They presented selves to Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) conducting counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations in North-East.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations in a statement said there have been sustained air and ground bombardments on hideouts in Sambisa forest.

Nwachukwu noted that 18 terrorists led their families to troops and laid down arms.

The insurgents were with a total of 18 adult females and 19 children from Chingori and other surrounding villages around Sambisa.

Five 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 foreign AK 47 rifle with telescopic sight, 1 Fabrique Nationale rifle, 8 AK 47 rifle magazines, 1 FN rifle magazine, 1 Bandolier, 3 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and N7,700.00 were recovered.

Also, a Boko Haram fighter from Abuja Asamau village in Sambisa surrendered to troops.

He submitted his AK 47 rifle, 2 magazines, 1 Magazine holder, 1 round of 7.62mm ammunition and N5,000.

Over 100 Boko Haram and ISWAP members have turned themselves in the last two weeks.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya has charged troops to remain dedicated to the war against terrorism.

