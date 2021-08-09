Mosque In Osun Welcomes Muslims With Quote From The Bible (Picture)

A man shared a photo of himself standing by the entrance of the Central Mosque in Imesi Ile, Osun state, on the sign block was the quote from the bible.

There are mixed reactions of the signpost of a mosque in Osun state quoting the Christian Bible to welcome their members.

A man shared a photo of himself standing by the entrance of the Central Mosque in Imesi Ile, Osun state, on the sign block was the quote from John 8:32 and it reads; ”Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free”

See some reactions to the image below;

@azpeters said; Whoever you’re looking for, you’ll definitely find there… Inter religious point. Maybe this’ll solve the religious madness in the country…

@nasirugarba502; “It may surprise you to know that Muslims believe the unedited version of the bible as a holly book from God.”

@hibeedynamic wrote; “They are only using that to advertise the church by using those words, you can never see a mosques advertising. Gullible people are need there not the Mumeen and Muneenat.”

@NkechiNnaji3; “Mosque quoting Bible. E be things oo”

@yomi_mabayoje; “Lmaooo what is apostle John doing in their a Mosque”

@colinNwk; ‘”na so religion suppose be, this na true unity Rolling on the floor laughing. then when you enter the premises (shrine, church, synagogue or mosque) na god-fearing babalawo dey preach”

