Mother of woman who left her husband to marry their pastor speaks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZVkeFNYUO/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e7Bz-sHwfE

The mother of Tina Adeeyo, the new wife of Pastor Moses Adeeyo, General Overseer of World Bank Assembly, has spoken about her daughter’s recent marriage.

She explained that her daughter’s first husband, Bright Ben, didn’t pay bride price when he married her daughter 12 years ago, despite doing the traditional marriage and church wedding.

She also referred to her daughter with her new husband’s name, “Tina Adeeyo”.

Tina and Pastor Moses Adeeyo for married on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

