Mother Or First Son, Who Is Entitled To The Late Father’s Property?

Good evening elders.

A friend of mine needs urgent advice before taking a bold step.

He relocated to south Africa 6 years ago, and since he traveled he has been sending home some amount of money to help his father complete his house.

So last year, unfortunately his father died and has since been buried.

He just arrived from south Africa since then. Now he wants to renovate his fathers house to 3 bedroom flat because he’s planning to marry next year, He’s not returning to south Africa.

But, his mom declined and said she won’t allow him take over the house from her, though he promised to rent an apartment for her but declined.

Now this has caused a lot of problem between the mother and son, because the son claims he built d house to that stage but the mother is claiming she is his mother and the wife to the late owner(father).

He’s planning on taking drastic steps which I have advised him against, but he seems not to understand everything I’m saying.

I told him about nairaland, that there are experienced people who will give him d best advise and he’s given me a go ahead.

I will be sending these page link to him, so he can hear from d public and then know what to decide.

He needs your sincere advise.

Thanks

Please help us help a brother

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

