A motorcyclist identified as Edoja Ediri has been strangled to death by yet-to-be-identified persons in Oviri-Ogor community, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State

According to reports, Edoja who was said to be in his 30s, was found dead in an uncompleted building with his hands and legs tied. His motorcycle was however nowhere to be found.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said marks of violence were found on the face and legs of the deceased. He said the police ha already commenced an investigation into the matter and would arrest the culprits.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/motorcyclist-strangled-and-his-body-dumped-in-an-uncompleted-building-in-delta-2.html