Hello house,

I have a 2015 ford ranger truck and discovered yesterday that after taking it to the mechanic to fix it(little,intermittent rough idle),it has been consuming a lot of fuel.

Like I just jeep seeing the range on the screen go down so fast without actually covering an inch close to that distance it displays.

He losed the nozzle,claim he took it for “servicing” and this is what I get.

And funny enough the intermittent rough idle is still there.

Please advise me how I can fix this.

