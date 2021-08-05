‘My Brother’s White Wife’: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi’s Sister Blasts Nigerian Women

For context, many Nigerian women attacked her brother (the Nigerian shotput thrower) on Facebook for marrying a white woman aka “whitey” and not coming home to take a Nigerian woman as his bride.

Agu Nwaanyi Nokwa Ofuma lost her cool when she spotted a comment on a group on Facebook. Responding, She wrote;

”Nigerians are so dirty lol. I just saw a comment about my brother’s ”white wife”. So he should now, after being with this person who has supported him before he ever won his first medal, leave her and find a nasty, gaptoothed, 250% density wig wearing, sloppy never been pregnant but has a postpartum belly, 100-0, never contributing financially, emotionally, or otherwise, user ass Nigerian woman to celebrate his wins with because of what exactly? God punish you after entitlemet finishes punishing you”

