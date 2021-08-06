My Holiday Experience With My Kids And Little Warri Nephew

My experience with my little nephew.pls pardon any typographical gbangaun.

Two weeks ago I bundled my two hyper active kids a boy named chisom and a girl(ewomazino) aged 6yrs and 4 yrs respectively to go spend the hols with my mum at Abraka.a small community housing Delta State University abraka one of the best University in the world.

As soon as we alighted from the bike,my little nephew ran towards us,greeted me,then hugged his cousins and shoutedmehn see packaging,see as una be like white witch,una foreign die…omo una too legit shuoooo!

I looked at him somehow,he took our luggages from us,then ushered us in…he started gisting with my kids.

Minutes later my mum breezed looking as if she has bn chased from where she went to…with her hair looking as if she has just escaped from being electrocuted.it may interest you to know that,my mum kan like to visit people a trait that I really dislike.

I hugged her…we exchanged pleasantries and gossiped a little ..I was in the bathroom showering when she informed me sayingabeg I get one mata wey I want go run.

Off she breezed out again ..in my mind I said,does this woman ever rest?

Moments later I went to get provisions and some Staples so as to stock up the house since I don’t like being a burden to people and moreover my kids loves food,my boy of 4yrs has the appetite of an Australian lion.

He’s not a glutton,boy he doesn’t joke with food,his mumu button is food and he’s on the chubby side.

So after several hours my mum came back again all sweaty…I just shook my head.we settled into the night as we arrived almost late.

The next day bn Monday,I freshed up then bid my kids bye…my mum insisted that I still Roger her something.i could remember when I arrived I gave her some money before I went out to get those provisions.

I pressed her small thing,then knelt down to please with her not to joke with my kids feeding routine.i know my mum too well.

My nephew (ogaga)was looking like a malnourished mane when I saw him and I was really pleased.qhen I asked my mum why ogaga was looking like that ..she said and I quote***if he too dey wack(eat)he no go get sense e go be like say him brain wear boxers.

BRB…low battery!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

