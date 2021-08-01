‘My Holy Ghost Baptism And Experience’

I gave my life fully to Christ early this month, lemme add that I have been attending Church since I was little, but i believe as per say I have been attending Church means I have automatically given my life to Christ.

Lately I have been wanting the baptism of the Holy ghost since a few months now, buh honestly I was scared like really scared because of some deliverance and some spiritual stuff that happened in my secondary school.

So it happened yesterday night at church, we were having a 12 hour praise night of worship. I just said ah lemme just Go oooo. So I went sha started the service like normal prayed and praised The LORD GOD.

And then one of those singing said ” the spirit of the lord is moving, is there anyone here who doesn’t have the Holy spirit come out to the front.”. In my mind I just dey like ogbeni not today jhoor. So while those who came out were being prayed for I just sat down and was relaxing then I felt this strange warmth and tingling, then that was how I began to speak in tongues. Praise the Lord.

Let me just add it was one of the most awesome thing I have ever experienced, like super Awesome, To say I was blessed is small, I was filled with GOD’s glory. Praise the Lord.