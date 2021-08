I was deployed. I tried to download my PPA letter before the site started to have issues but I couldn’t. Now, that the site has been restored, I could not see my Deployment again. It is now showing that I have not been deployed.

What do I do please and how can I resolve this issue?

Please is anybody having this same problem??

@ ezenwaez

