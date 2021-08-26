‘My Ordeal With My Worker’

PLEASE ignore my English ..English does not pay my bills,infact English no epp me

I am into fries business,safe to say I’m a street CEO.i have two places,i manage one and my sales girl manages the other one.

I pay her 15k per month,excluding Mondays which is her off days.she resumes 6am-9:30am Tuesdays to Saturdays.

O ve had several workers before her and the experiences I had with them isn’t pleasant.

2 got impregnated by military men,the other one was too churchy and always squeezing her face,not customer friendly and annoyingly hot tempered as if I am the reason why she’s still single

The other one…oghenefegor(my tribes girl)I wouldn’t say she’s tall,but she’s a very long human being.shes presently Studying at ogwashi-uku polytechnic

Agatha,that one problem pass me owe…she has a fast hand and also a kleptomaniac,and boy Agatha can lie for sambisa.

Then my present girl… blessing by name,more like a curse to me.

