‘My School Daughter Gets Angry Whenever I Have Female Visitors’

My neighbor persuaded me to be school father to her school daughter since she finished her examination and travelled. We are both in final year, but the school daughter is in 100 level. We are living in the same lodge.

I am trying my best to provide for this girl because of exam injury, and we spent a lot of time together. She comes to my room and I stay in her room till late into the night. So recently I noticed that she gets angry whenever I have female visitors. She is even angry whenever I am nice towards other girls in the compound.

I am not in any relationship presently but I have couple of girls that we catch cruise together every now and then. Anytime a girl walk into our compound she will frown and ask me if the girl is my visitor. She is just my school daughter, and she is trying to interfere with my sex life. How can I handle this situation?

