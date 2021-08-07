‘My Son Is Not Interested In His Secondary Education But Taught Himself Coding’

Good morning Nairalanders, my is son is 12years old and in JSS 3 and has been adjudged to have high grasping ability by teachers and those he’s interacted with but we have made several efforts to make him have interest in his academics ; he does not have any interest. We started giving lesson teachers when he turned 3 years but he particularly does not do well in math whereas he does wonders with his laptop.

A corps member who was teaching him math casually introduced Coding to him, copied some introductory steps to his laptop and left town. Since then he’s been playing with the ebooks the corps member left for him and that informed my decision to employ the services of a computer engineer who was wowed by my son’s level of advancement in coding ; he’s built a couple of websites though rudimentary in my consideration.

It’s a fact that almost all courses in universities require math as a prerequisite in getting admission; I kindly need your advice on best approach(es) in solving this challenge.

Thanks so much great people.

