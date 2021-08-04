N-Power Backlogs: What To Do If You Have Not Been Paid

Please if you are an N-Power disengaged Volunteer and your are being owed 5 months backlogs, please contact your N-Power state focal person immediately.
NPower Ekiti State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Olajide Gbenga
Contact: 07039701178
NPower Lagos State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mrs. Olusola Falana
Phone number: 08121167144
Npower Ogun State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Adeleke Adewolu
Phone number: 08133051991
Npower Ondo State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Bolanle Olafunmiloye
Phone number: 08033298380
Npower Osun State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Idiat Oluyemisi Babalola
Phone number: 08030853537
Npower Oyo State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Atiuke Osunkoya
Contact phone number: 08051935095
NPower State Focal Persons In The South-South
Npower Akwa Ibom State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Aniefiok Thomas
Phone number: 08053441188
Npower Cross River State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo
07057215899
Npower Bayelsa State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Martha Jenakumo
Phone number: 08038690206
Npower Edo State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Ken ihensekhien/Prof. Julius Ihonvbere
Phone number: 07016455554; 08055711112
Npower Rivers State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mr Alwell Ihunda
GSM: 08033124099
Npower Delta State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mrs. Shimite Bello
NPower State Focal Persons In The South East
Npower Abia State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mr Chinenye Nwaogu
Contact phone number: 08033307750
Npower Anambra State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mark Okoye
Phone number: 08187726255
Npower Ebonyi Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mr. Okorafor Nnanna Nwaji
Phone no: 09092865511
Npower Enugu Focal Person and Phone Number:
Dan Onyishi
Contact: 08124730366
Npower Imo State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mrs Nzeribe
Contact phone no: 08093070990
NPower State Focal Persons In The North East
Npower Adamawa State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Commodore Usman Sali Bodes (rtd).
Phone number: 08033102847
Npower Bauchi State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mansur Manu Soro
Phone no: 08032870453
Npower Borno State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Babazanna Abdulkarim
Phone numebr: 08034244138, 08024309004
Npower Gombe State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Maryam Isa Mele
Contact: 08032851493
Npower Taraba State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Beatrice Kitchener
Phone number: 07037688127
Npower Yobe State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Muhammad A. Yusufari
Phone number: 08066417337
NPower Sate Focal Persons In The North Central
Npower Benue State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Engr. Conrad Utaan
Contact: 08169997870
Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mrs Elegbede Irene Adebola
Contact: 08033059629
Npower Kwara State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Elder Ayobola Samuel
Phone number: 08033584401; 08059733525
Npower Kogi State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Ibrahim Adoga
Contact: 080177577771
Npower Nasarawa State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Mohammed Danazimi
Phone number: 08065478482, 08095786460
Npower Niger State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Hon Afiniki E. Dauda
Phone no: 08033400531
Npower Plateau State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Dr Sumaye Fadimatu Hamza
08039612233
N-Power State Focal Persons In The North West
Npower Jigawa State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Bala Usman Chamo
Contact phone no: 08065952919
Npower Kaduna State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Muhammad Sani Abdullah
Phone no: 08033345688
Npower Kano State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Aisha Jaafar Yusuf
Phone number: 08033928712; 08173646600
Npower Katsina State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Abdulkadir Nasir. Binta Abba Umar
Contact: 08144086300
Npower Kebbi State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Usman Buhari Ali
Phone number: 08067831800
Npower Sokoto State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Lawali Zagi
Contact phone no: 08022712023
Npower Zamfara State Focal Person and Phone Number:
Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi
Contact phone number: 08036009838
Most N-Power state Focal Persons might have been rotated or even changed but any of the above numbers could be extremely helpful.