N-Power Backlogs: What To Do If You Have Not Been Paid

Please if you are an N-Power disengaged Volunteer and your are being owed 5 months backlogs, please contact your N-Power state focal person immediately.

NPower Ekiti State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Olajide Gbenga

Contact: 07039701178

NPower Lagos State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mrs. Olusola Falana

Phone number: 08121167144

Npower Ogun State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Adeleke Adewolu

Phone number: 08133051991

Npower Ondo State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Bolanle Olafunmiloye

Phone number: 08033298380

Npower Osun State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Idiat Oluyemisi Babalola

Phone number: 08030853537

Npower Oyo State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Atiuke Osunkoya

Contact phone number: 08051935095

NPower State Focal Persons In The South-South

Npower Akwa Ibom State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Aniefiok Thomas

Phone number: 08053441188

Npower Cross River State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo

07057215899

Npower Bayelsa State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Martha Jenakumo

Phone number: 08038690206

Npower Edo State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Ken ihensekhien/Prof. Julius Ihonvbere

Phone number: 07016455554; 08055711112

Npower Rivers State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mr Alwell Ihunda

GSM: 08033124099

Npower Delta State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mrs. Shimite Bello

NPower State Focal Persons In The South East

Npower Abia State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mr Chinenye Nwaogu

Contact phone number: 08033307750

Npower Anambra State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mark Okoye

Phone number: 08187726255

Npower Ebonyi Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mr. Okorafor Nnanna Nwaji

Phone no: 09092865511

Npower Enugu Focal Person and Phone Number:

Dan Onyishi

Contact: 08124730366

Npower Imo State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mrs Nzeribe

Contact phone no: 08093070990

NPower State Focal Persons In The North East

Npower Adamawa State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Commodore Usman Sali Bodes (rtd).

Phone number: 08033102847

Npower Bauchi State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mansur Manu Soro

Phone no: 08032870453

Npower Borno State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Babazanna Abdulkarim

Phone numebr: 08034244138, 08024309004

Npower Gombe State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Maryam Isa Mele

Contact: 08032851493

Npower Taraba State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Beatrice Kitchener

Phone number: 07037688127

Npower Yobe State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Muhammad A. Yusufari

Phone number: 08066417337

NPower Sate Focal Persons In The North Central

Npower Benue State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Engr. Conrad Utaan

Contact: 08169997870

Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mrs Elegbede Irene Adebola

Contact: 08033059629

Npower Kwara State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Elder Ayobola Samuel

Phone number: 08033584401; 08059733525

Npower Kogi State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Ibrahim Adoga

Contact: 080177577771

Npower Nasarawa State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Mohammed Danazimi

Phone number: 08065478482, 08095786460

Npower Niger State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Hon Afiniki E. Dauda

Phone no: 08033400531

Npower Plateau State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Dr Sumaye Fadimatu Hamza

08039612233

N-Power State Focal Persons In The North West

Npower Jigawa State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Bala Usman Chamo

Contact phone no: 08065952919

Npower Kaduna State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Muhammad Sani Abdullah

Phone no: 08033345688

Npower Kano State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Aisha Jaafar Yusuf

Phone number: 08033928712; 08173646600

Npower Katsina State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Abdulkadir Nasir. Binta Abba Umar

Contact: 08144086300

Npower Kebbi State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Usman Buhari Ali

Phone number: 08067831800

Npower Sokoto State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Lawali Zagi

Contact phone no: 08022712023

Npower Zamfara State Focal Person and Phone Number:

Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi

Contact phone number: 08036009838

Most N-Power state Focal Persons might have been rotated or even changed but any of the above numbers could be extremely helpful.