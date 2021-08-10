N-Power: BVN Validation, What You Need To Know

Quite a handful of N-Power Batch C applicants have been seeing the BVN invalid error on their N-Power NASIMS portal and are quite skeptical and in a state of doubt, some N-Power Batch C applicants have even asked that “what if their BVN was actually invalid?”.

Yes that is a good question, but here is exactly what you need to know about the N-Power BVN validation, for an N-Power Batch C applicant to have come thus far to the stage of updating his or her documents it means your BVN was valid from the point of pre-registration, if your BVN was not valid an N-Power Batch C applicant would have been disqualified from the onset of the N-Power Batch C registration, reason is because there is a maximum age limit which is 35 years set as the maximum to qualify for the N-Power Batch C program, and your BVN has been linked to your date of birth.

Therefore every N-Power Batch C applicant should understand what BVN validation means to clear any elements of doubts.

