N-Power: Deployment Has Started, Please Check Your NASIMS Portal

All Npower Batch C applicants are to check their NASIMS portal for their deployment status, on clicking on the deployment tab, an Npower Batch C applicant should be able to see his or her place of primary assignment, entitled monthly stipend and his or her PPA letter for immediate download (see attached screenshot).

Please after downloading the PPA/deployment letter, you are to take it to your assigned supervisor at your place of primary assignment not exceeding three days from the date of printout.

Your assigned supervisor will screen your documents and tick the accepted or rejected box, if you are accepted, you are to reupload the acceptance letter to your NASIMS portal again, this is the process, please when going to your PPA please go with all the documents you uploaded on the Npower NASIMS portal.

Please note, if the Npower programme is not available in your local government area, then choose another program and exercise patience and keep checking your NASIMS portal for updates on your deployment status.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...