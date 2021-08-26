N-Power: Do Not Update Profile If It Has Been Updated Before

There is a recent development concerning the profile update message on the Npower NASIMS portal, please if you have updated your profile records before please do not update it again.

The Npower profile update is for Npower Batch C applicants that have not updated their records at all, or having some documents missing on the Npower NASIMS portal.

Please if all your information are intact, please do not update your records on the NASIMS portal.

Some Npower Batch C applicants had some issues earlier like missing documents, documents in the wrong places, missing photo, these are the categories of Npower Batch C applicants that are to update their profile.

Please I repeat if you have updated it before now, and you do not have any issues above on your NASIMS portal please leave your profile as it is and do not tamper with it.

Remember the no BVN data or INVALID BVN, no account information provided, still remains a general issue.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...