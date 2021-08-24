N-Power: How To Check Your Shortlising/selection Status Using *45665#

Recently the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs flagged off the commencement of the Npower Batch C1 program.

The Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs has introduced a USSD code *45665# for all Npower Batch C applicants to check their selection status.

To check your selection/shortlist status please follow the steps below (see attached screenshot)

1) An Npower Batch C applicant should dial the USSD code *45665#

2) An Npower Batch C applicant should select number 1 Npower from the screen prompt

3) The Npower Batch C applicant will be taken to another screen prompt where the Npower Batch C applicant will input his or her BVN

4) After inputting your BVN the Npower Batch C applicant will be able to confirm his or her selection status

For the time being, you might receive record not found, incorrect MMI, ecsetera, due to technical issues and traffic congestion, so an Npower Batch C applicant should keep trying.

