N-Power: How To Fix “BVN Validity” Issue

If you are an N-Power Batch C applicant and after opening your N-Power NASIMS portal, your BVN displays invalid, please do not attempt to edit your BVN as it has already been validated on the N-Power NASIMS portal.

The reason why your N-Power NASIMS portal is displaying invalid BVN is due to network issues, I repeat do not attempt to change or alter your BVN as your BVN is already validated during the N-Power registration, just ignore the BVN invalid prompt and progress.

