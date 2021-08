Please if on Login into your NASIMS N-Power portal you saw no BVN Data or Invalid BVN, please just ignore the message, as your BVN had already been validated and this will by no means affect your deployment process.

See attached screenshot from NASIMS N-Power as evidence.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print