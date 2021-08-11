N-Power/n-exit: Fake News Alert

There is an information online claiming that the N-Power N-EXIT package loan disbursement would be implemented by the 23rd of August, please this information is untrue, as the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs is yet to make an official statement to the general public with respect to the N-EXIT program for exited N-Power Batches A and B exited volunteers.

Apart from the grammatical errors (see attached screenshot) on the write up, every N-Power Volunteer should be cautious and mindful of scammers looking for preys to trick online.

All information regarding the N-EXIT package will definitely be made public through N-Power official handles.

