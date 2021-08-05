N-Power Payment/N-Exit Issues

Please if you are an N-Power Batch A and B exited volunteer with payment issues, and you tried reaching the N-Power focal persons all to no avail or you need answers with respect to the N-EXIT program please contact Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Assistant, Media & Publicity to the Hon Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, through her Facebook handle, she is very active on Facebook since twitter has long been blocked, you can contact her via the link

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000639003528 please when stating your issues avoid lengthy details just go straight to the point.

