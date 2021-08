Sequel to the image of deployment making rounds on the internet, NASIMS have implored all N-Power Batch C applicants to ignore the message and treat as invalid.

All N-Power Batch C applicants are to always wait for official statement and keep checking their NASIMS N-Power portal for genuine updates.

