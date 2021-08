Good afternoon everyone. I’m having serious challenge with my Npower deployment. My PPA in Kaduna is situated in a very vulnerable area in terms of security. I managed to find my way around and went there only to find the school locked. In fact there’s no one around the area. Virtually all the people there have relocated from that environment. I really don’t know what to do and how to sign the deployment letter. Anyone with an idea should help me please. Thanks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...